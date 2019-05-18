Twelve Fulton County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held in April at the Western Illinois University Livestock Center.

MACOMB-Twelve Fulton County 4-H members participated in the 4-H Livestock Judging Contest held in April at the Western Illinois University Livestock Center.

Participants were Braydon DeCounter, Eli DeCounter, Kyle Eathington, Taylor Hendel, Ali Janssen, Luke McEwen, Wesley McEwen, Katie Patterson, Kelsey Patterson, Caroline Spangler, Jenna Spangler, and Nathan Spangler.

This group was coached by 4-H Leader Robyn Hendel.

Participants were divided by age into junior and senior divisions. Based on their scores, 4-H members may be invited to the State 4-H Judging Contest, to be held June 17 in Champaign.

Taylor Hendel placed fifth in Swine, junior division.

Wesley McEwen placed second in Swine, junior division.

Braydon DeCounter placed ninth in Sheep, junior division.

There were 65 participants in the junior division and 46 in the senior division.

Braydon DeCounter received the top overall score of the Fulton County participants in the junior division, and Kyle Eathington received the top overall score of the Fulton County participants in the senior division.

Judging is an important skill for young people to develop as they learn more about the livestock industry.

Recognizing important physical characteristics in animals will benefit them if they choose to make their living someday in agriculture and livestock production.

For more information on the Fulton County 4-H Program and its vast array of activities, call 547-3711.