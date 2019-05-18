Ed. Note-This edition of Fulton County Farm Bureau Morning Moment comes from Fulton County Farm Bureau Manager Elaine Stone

Fulton County lost another great one last week; Lois Vohland passed away Thursday afternoon.

Lois was one of the first people I met when I came to Fulton County, in the fall of 1991 as a Farm Bureau Manager Trainee.

My first day in the county, Manager Jeff Hennenfent told me there was someone he really wanted me to meet. He took me to rural Canton to meet the Vohlands.

Lois was serving on the Board then, and of course Howard had been retired as FCFB President for some time by 1991.

Howard had been a remarkable leader for the organization, and had led the organization (and the family farm) through some rough times in the 80’s.

While he remained active, Lois was now the Vohland at the Farm Bureau “table”; and at County Board meetings, Viewpoint meetings, and legislative outings.

Howard and Lois were kind of the “first family” of Fulton County Farm Bureau.

They remained incredibly active even after Lois’ retirement from the Board many years ago; just as they remained active in the farm (until Howard’s passing in 2017) and Lois was still keeping the books until last year. They were still familiar faces at most Farm Bureau functions.

Even as they slowed down and played less of a role in Farm Bureau, it wasn’t uncommon for me to stop by their house when I happened to be up their way.

Sometimes it was for something Farm Bureau-related, but just as many times it was just to catch up. I had the honor and extreme pleasure of sitting down with Howard and Lois as we wrapped up our inaugural “Faces of Ag” segment in 2016. It just seemed perfectly fitting to end that series with the first couple of FCFB.

So, with nothing but fond memories of Howard and Lois, and with my deepest sympathies to their sons Bob and Bill and their wives, and to their children and grandchildren, we pay tribute to Lois Vohland. She WAS the face of agriculture to many in Futon County and she will be missed.”

The “Face of Ag” for March 31, and the last “face” of our series, is Howard Vohland.

“I’m Howard Vohland and this is my wife Lois. I was not raised on a farm. I grew up in Washington, Illinois and started at Bradley University in the Fall of 1947.

I was pre-med, studying to become a pharmacist. After that first year, I was pretty sure I would be drafted for the Korean Conflict, and so as not to complicate my studies, I attended Brown’s Business College for a degree in Sales.

This is where I met Lois Rohrer, from a farming family near Canton. She was beginning her education in accounting after graduating from high school a year after me. I graduated from Brown’s in 1949 and Lois did the same in 1950. We married that same year. I worked for a contractor and Lois worked for an accountant.

I WAS drafted in 1951 and Lois followed me to Oklahoma for a bit, until I was shipped to Korea. After I was discharged from the US Army in 1953, we started farming on 120 acres owned by Lois’ Dad, Glenn Rohrer. A year later we moved to our current house, where the owner had a chicken house; so we started raising chickens! We had about 5,000 chickens, which we purchased from Dekalb Genetics, and raised them as layers. We sold eggs to area restaurants, grocery stores, and to the hospital in Canton. After the layers’ productive lives reached their limit, we would sell the chickens to Campbell’s soup, or a similar company, for them to use. We were in the chicken business until 1973.

Over the years we also had pigs and calves, and sold seed corn. We started raising seed corn for Pioneer in 1984 and then seed beans, which we did until 1998. At the most in our farming career, we farmed a total of over 3,000 acres. I would consider both Lois and I retired now, but Lois was very active in the farm; hauling grain and doing tillage work. She still does some of the marketing for the farm, but our granddaughter does the computer work! I ran the combine up until a couple years ago; our two sons work the farm now with their boys. We have five grandchildren and five great-grandkids.

We incorporated our farm in 1979, which was not a common thing to do at the time. I think with our business and accounting backgrounds, it was a natural consideration for us. It’s been great for our operation and was a great advantage for estate planning purposes too.

We are active members in the Fairview Reformed Church. I’m a past Fulton County Farm Bureau President and am honored to have been named a Prairie Farmer “Master Farmer” in 1992. I’ve been involved in the Gideon’s, in a prison ministry, the Soil and Water Board, and 1st Farm Credit Board. I have a private pilot’s license. Lois has been active in the Women’s Guild at Church, and served on the FCFB Board too. Before our sons were born, she worked in accounting, including a time at the Fairview Sale Barn, and in later years coordinated the de-tasseling crews for Pioneer Seeds for may years.

I think the most that has changed in my farming career is the size of the equipment. I never thought we’d see the size of some of the tractors and equipment we use now. So much has changed that I don’t think people would believe how we farmed 60 years ago! We started with a Model A John Deere and a single row corn picker. My father-in law was very progressive; he was one of the first farmers in the area to move from true horse-power, to a self-propelled combine. He had a 4-row head and a 10 ft. grain platform that we thought was huge! Not many farmers were raising beans yet either, so that was progressive for a farmer to venture into that.

Most of our grandchildren are involved in the farm; for a couple of them it’s their full-time career. I think it’s really difficult for young people to enter farming; not like it was when we started. Maybe farms have gotten too big and shut out the opportunity for new farmers starting out? I don’t know.

I am so happy with my life as a farmer. I wouldn’t have wanted to do anything else. We were just recently told while doing some business ‘Thank you for your occupation, because I like to eat’! This farm and this way of life have been a true Blessing to ALL of us.”