CANTON/MACOMB-The 20th Annual Coffee Spoon, an open mic event that showcases the various talents of Spoon River College students, staff, and alumni, was held in April on both the Canton and Macomb campuses. The event coincides with the distribution of the 2018 – 2019 Kaleidoscope Journal of Art and Literature, a student publication featuring short stories, poems, essays, song lyrics, photography and fine art that is published each spring.

This year’s front cover was designed and photographed by Julia White.

Editors were Cecily Flynn and Javier Gallo, and assistant editors were Grace Buhlig, Claudia Dennis and Alex Smith.

Faculty/staff advisors are Michael Maher, Sherri Rader and Becca Werland.

The Alexa M. Dailey Best in Publication Honor was awarded to Kayla Lacy for her photo “Untitled.”

Copies of the Kaleidoscope Journal of Art and Literature are free and available at all locations of Spoon River College.

Online versions from 2010 to the present are also available at http://www.src.edu/student/Pages/kaleidoscope.aspx along with the history of the publication, which began as the Collegiate in 1983 under the direction of communication instructor Bob Gorg, student editor Jerry Swank, and incoming editor David Pires.