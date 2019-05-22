Members of the Farmington City Council further discussed the future of the City Building, 322 E. Fort St., during their regular meeting Monday night.

FARMINGTON-Members of the Farmington City Council further discussed the future of the City Building, 322 E. Fort St., during their regular meeting Monday night.

The structure, which formerly housed the school, is in need of costly repairs, including a new boiler, new roof and updates to the HVAC. Complete renovation of the building is estimated at $1.3 million while construction of a new facility is roughly estimated at $1.7 million; these estimates were presented at a March Council meeting.

Council members are also considering a plan presented by resident Darin Wright who is suggesting that the city purchase the Farmington Township Office, 141 E. Vernon St., and the Ulm’s Veterinary Clinic building, 171 E. Vernon St.

Ulm’s Veterinary Clinic, owned by Matt and Dr. Jennifer Ulm, is constructing a new building at 530 E. Fort St.

Darin Wright’s suggestions also include the city and township sharing office space in the current township office; there would be a specific space for council chambers. The former Ulm’s building would house the Farmington Police Department, with the city’s garage, located at the corner of Cherry and East Spring Street, housing police vehicles and other equipment. Cherry Street on that block would be blocked off for parking, with the entrance on Vernon Street being expanded.

Ward 1 Alderman Joey Boggs said that though they have not officially voted on what they’re going to do, he believes they are leaning towards Darin Wright’s plan.

Matt Ulm was present at Monday’s meeting and said he and his wife are looking to sell their Vernon Street building for $80,000. The facility has not been appraised, Ulm said, because he was waiting to see if the city would be interested in it. He added that he would be will negotiate with the city and is willing to working with them.

Ward 2 Alderman Kenn Stufflebeam said he is providing information on the city’s potential plans and a draft of an intergovernmental agreement to the Farmington Township Board, which will be on the board’s agenda for their regular meeting in June.

However, Superintendent of Public Works Dave Ehlers noted that his department heavily uses the Cherry Street garage to store all the city’s mowers and to work on equipment.

“We use the heck out of that garage,” Ehlers said. “We need to be able to get in and out of there.”

This is especially important, Ehlers said, because he prefers the city’s mowers to be located in the center of town. Though there will be a shed constructed at Oak Ridge Cemetery, that will be utilized as unheated storage.

Ehlers asked aldermen to take that in consideration while forming plans.

Mayor Kent Kowal also noted that if the city purchases those two buildings, that will eliminate the possibility of businesses moving into those structures.

“We’ll take it step by step,” Kowal said.

In other business, Ward 3 Alderman Chuck Rask brought up concerns regarding the speed limit at Idlewhile Drive and Idlewhile Court. There have been concerns about speeding cars and children who live in that area; Rask asked if the speed limit there could be changed to 20.

City Administrator Rollen Wright said the council would have to change the speed limit in the city’s code so that police can enforce it.

Aldermen also discussed lowering the speed limit at Vine and Pearl.

Rollen Wright said he will have a draft written up for the next Council meeting.