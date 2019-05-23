Major Jenya M. Rhone will be the guest speaker at the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27, at the Galva Cemetery.

The Memorial Day morning begins with the set up of the Avenue of Flags in the cemetery. Anyone interested in helping put up the flags should meet at the city shed behind Subway at 6 a.m.

The service at the Galva Cemetery begins at 10 a.m. Other services scheduled Monday include Bishop Hill at 9 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery at 11 a.m. and LaFayette Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

The Avenue of Flags will be taken down at the cemetery starting at 4 p.m.

Major Rhone is a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Florida A&M University, where she earned her commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in 2004.

Her most recent assignment was as the J6 Executive Officer, United States Forces Korea, USAG Yongsan, Republic of Korea. Her initial assignment was with the 307th Signal Battalion, 1st Signal Brigade, Camp Carroll, Republic of Korea, where she served as a platoon leader, Large Extension Node. After her initial assignment, Major Rhone served as the Company Executive Officer for Foxtrot Company, 2/60th Infantry Regiment; then Company Commander for Echo Company, 2/60th Infantry Regiment; and finally the S3 for the Headquarters Company, 3/60th Infantry Regiment, Fort Jackson, S.C. After her assignment, Major Rhone attended the Signal Captain’s Career Course, Fort Gordon, Ga. Upon graduation, she served with 10th Military Police Battalion (Criminal Investigation Command) as the Battalion S6, Fort Bragg, N.C.

In 2011, Major Rhone was assigned as an operations officer to U.S. Forces Command G6 in Fort Bragg, N.C. Following her time at FORSCOM, Major Rhone served as the Brigade S6, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, Wiesbaden, Germany. Major Rhone departed Germany to attend the Command and General Staff College (CGSC) in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. After graduation, she deployed to Afghanistan and served as the Battalion S3 for 25th Signal Battalion, Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar. Upon her return, Major Rhone was assigned to U.S. Forces Korea in the J6 as the Joint Network Operations Branch Chief.

Her combat tours include a deployment in support of Operation Iraq Freedom and two deployments in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and her overseas tours include Korea, Germany and Qatar.

Major Rhone is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command General Staff College, the Joint & Combined Warfighting School, Joint Forces Staff College; the Asia-Pacific Orientation Course; Signal Captain’s Career Course; the Signal Officer Basic Course; and Airborne School.

Her civilian education includes a Masters of Arts in Information Technology Management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Florida A&M University.

Major Rhone’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star (1 Oak Leaf Cluster); the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the Meritorious Serve Medal; the Army Commendation Medal (4 Oak Leaf Cluster); the Joint Service Achievement Medal; the Joint Meritorious Unit Award (1 Bronze Oak Leaf); the Meritorious Unit Award (1 Bronze Oak Leaf); the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal; the Overseas Ribbon (Numeral 6); the NATO ISAF Medal (1 Bronze Star); the Parachute Badge; the German Proficiency Badge; and the Bronze Order of Mercury.