Members of the Geneseo High School Class of 2019 who received special senior awards were honored during a morning ceremony at the high school on Thursday, May 16.

Awards presented included:

• Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizenship Award — Zachary Olson received the award which is presented to a graduating senior. The honoree is selected by the faculty and the award recipient must demonstrate good citizenship, patriotism, be a good student and a leader.

• Kendall DeMaranville Community Service Award — Nichole Lewis was honored with the Kendall DeMaranville Community Service Award which recognizes a student who has exemplified the definition of community service both in the school environment and in the community.

• Geneseo Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award — Avery Spranger was selected as the DAR Good Citizenship Award recipient. The honoree is selected by the faculty and the award recipient must demonstrate good citizenship, patriotism, be a good student and a leader.

• American Legion School Awards — Hannah Himmelman and Zachary Olson were the winners of the American Legion School Awards. The award is presented to one male and one female graduate ranked in the Top 25 percent of their graduating class. Students must exhibit courage, leadership, honor, patriotism and service as well as scholarship. The award is voted on by all faculty and administrators and is sponsored by the Geneseo American Legion.