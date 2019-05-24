NAMI Tri-County will be holding two events on mental illness in June.

On Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m., a panel called Multicultural Influences on Mental Health Challenges, to be presented by representatives of Indian/Asian, Native American, Black and Hispanic Communities will be held at ICC North, Poplar Hall in Room 127, 5407 N. University St., Peoria 61614.

On Thursday, June 20, 7-8:30 p.m. NAMI Mental Illness Support Groups - for people diagnosed with mental health conditions - will be held at ICC North (5407 N. University St., Peoria Peoria) in Poplar Hall Room 131.

NAMI Tri-County Illinois, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.