In its ongoing efforts to better improve the lives of those we serve, Fairfield Memorial Hospital recently donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the North Wayne Recreation Association to be installed at one of the softball field concession stands in Cisne to help better ensure the health and safety of the many children and adults who make use of these parks throughout the year.

This AED will help provide emergency care to the North Wayne Recreation Association summer leagues and to the Cisne school system for softball during the school year until medical personnel are able to arrive. Having an AED on site, as well as, trained individuals who can use the device helps increase a person’s chance of survival in the event of a medical emergency.

“As a leader in healthcare, Fairfield Memorial Hospital is proud to be able to help provide the education and tools needed for local communities to be better prepared for emergency situations. In a cardiac situation, each minute defibrillation is delayed, the chances of survival are reduced by approximately 10%. This is one of the reasons why Fairfield Memorial Hospital offers free CPR and First Aid Classes, which includes training on how to use an AED device, each month to our staff and the public. We want to make sure everyone has the tools and knowledge they need to help out others in need.” commented FMH CEO, Katherine Bunting-Williams, Ph.D.