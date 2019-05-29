B. Max Murphy, 85, of Bushnell, Illinois passed away at 8:11 PM Sunday, May 26, 2019 at McDonough District Hospital. He was born December 13, 1933 in Bushnell, IL to Basil and Floy (Shaver) Murphy. He married Rosalie T. Bankes on December 25, 1952 in Bushnell, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Kelly (Janet) Murphy of Bushnell, IL, Kirk (Tammy) Murphy of Merritt Island, FL; two grandchildren, Clayton Douglas Murphy, Alicia Ann Gaboury; 4 great grandchildren; and one brother Terry (Kathy) Murphy of New Bern, NC.

Max was a member of Bushnell United Methodist Church. He owned and operated the DX station in Bushnell. He also built, owned, and operated MRK Motel in Bushnell from 1960-1974. He was a volunteer for the Bushnell Fire Protection District for 25 years and served as Assistant Fire Chief. He was a Prudential Sale Representative between 1969-1983. He was the Director of Assisted Housing Risk Management Association (AHRMA) Board and past president from 1987-1996. Max was a member of the Board of Directors of McDonough County Housing Authority Board between 1969-1983 and served as Executive Director from 1983-1996. He was the owner of Murphy's Appraisal Service from 1997-2009. He was a former member of Elks Lodge 1009 and spent 40 years with the Bushnell Rotary Club, where he was a past President. He was also a member and past president of the South Side Boat Club of Keokuk, IA.

Max enjoyed boating and fishing on the Mississippi River, spending winters in Florida, and traveling.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Bushnell United Methodist Church, where visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dan Lybarger will officiate. Interment will be in the Bushnell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell United Methodist Church, Bushell Fire & Rescue Squad or to the Bushnell Swimming Pool. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com