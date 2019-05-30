The County Board met in regular session on Thursday, May 16, 2019 with Ben Bollman, Brian Leffler, Angela Fehrenbacher, Mike Hall, Ron Heltsley, Darrel Hickox, Danny Kerner, Jason Warfel, Ron Swick, A. C. Pickens, Gary Michl and Doug Weddell present. Sheriff Brandon Francis called the meeting to order by proclamation of law at 7:00 p.m. The Pledge of Allegiane was led after a moment of silence.

During Public Comment Loret Newlin spoke to the board. She attended the Effingham County Board meeting and stated that there are plans for meetings with other county board on putting ‘splitting from Chicago’ on the ballot.

Agenda was approved with motion by Warfel, second by Michl

No Old Business.

New Business: Michl made a motion to approve $800 from miscellaneous contingencies for Invoices from Dynamic from the Electronic Recycling Event. Hall seconded the motion. The motion car- ried on a voice vote.

Fehrenbacher made a motion to approve $4,500 for the Embarras River Watershed Plan to be paid out of 2019-2020 Budget. Bollman seconded the motion. Hickox discussed the concern if others would pledge since all the money has been pledged. Pickens abstained from the vote. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Warfel made a motion to approve CIC Agreement for $12,600. Swick seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Hickox made a motion to approve Circuit Clerk Fee Resolution. Weddell seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Leffler made a motion to approve moving funds monthly for Health Insurance. Hall seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Weddell made a motion to approve to use courthouse lawn and surrounding county property for Corvette Fun Fest Parade on Sept 19th. Michl seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

County Board Policy changes were addressed after Miller, Heltsley and personnel committee had looked over the policy. It is recommended to have voice vote for electing of board chairman and after a tie vote for chairman 3 times a drawing will be held to decide on the chairman. Electronic voice vote taken out of policy, change wording on hiring and budget committees, and code of conduct will be added later. Leffler made a motion make the changes to the board policy. Warfel seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Weddell moved to approve the minutes. Kerner seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

County Board Comments: None

Chairman’s Comments: IDOT compliance review was presented to the board and available for re- view. 6 month claim forms for Dec 1 – May 31 is due by the end of May. UCCI Conference will held and if interested let the clerk know by June 13 so she can make reservations for everyone.

No action was taken after closed session.

Weddell made a motion to go into closed session at 7:58 pm. Bollman seconded the motion. The motion passed on a roll call vote with Bollman, Leffler, Fehrenbacher, Hall, Heltsley, Hickox, Kerner, War- fel, Swick, Pickens Michl and Weddell voting yes.

8:09 pm came out of closed session.

Warfel moved to allow the claims. Swick seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

The next board meeting is June 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

Leffler moved to adjourn at 8:10 pm. Hickox seconded the motion. The motion carried on a voice vote.

Amy Tarr, Jasper County Clerk