Atkinson Village Board Board members approved asking for an additional bid for a pump at the lagoon.

At their meeting Monday, May 20 the board learned Electric Pump Co., of Des Moines, Iowa, submitted a bid of $1,601.50 to pull the pump at the lagoon and evaluate what repairs are needed. Rather than spend that amount of money to only “pull the pump,” the board decided to ask the company what the cost would be to have a new pump installed.

Board members learned from Trustee Jonathan Skinner that Eagle Enterprises will not pick up any containers with food materials or any unapproved Styrofoam. All food containers must be rinsed before placing them in the recycling bin.

A list of items that qualify for recycling is available at the Eagle Enterprises website.

Although no action was taken, the board continued its discussion of updating the current “no burn” policy. The discussion is a result of complaints having been previously received at the village office about people being inconsiderate to their neighbors when burning. The current ordinance dates back to 1953.

The board also:

• Learned the treasurer’s annual report lists expenditures at $1,663,997 and revenues at $1,438,727. Mayor Ken Taber said the reason the expenditures outweigh the revenues is due to insurance claims and grants, and he added, “The report is in line.”

• Expressed appreciation for the number of volunteers who helped plant flowers on the boulevard and in the downtown area.