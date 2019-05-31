MACOMB — For the summer season, the Macomb Arts Center will be hosting three different events that include a musical concert, an art exhibit and a children’s theater workshop program.

“John Byrne Band Returns—With a Cookout!”

The first event of the summer at the MAC is the John Byrne Band concert and cookout on June 6.

According to MAC Executive Director Nancy Crossman, the John Byrne Band is a contemporary Celtic folk band that will be playing favorite hits from past albums as well as songs from their upcoming album that will be released in the fall.

“The popular Philadelphia-based band, led by Dublin native John Byrne, performs regularly at the renowned World Café Live,” Crossman said via a press release about the event. “With John's strong vocals, impressive lyrics and the band's talented performances on banjo, fiddle, cello, guitars and bodhran, their continued success comes as no surprise to anyone who has heard them. The Philadelphia Inquirer called John Byrne Band “one of the few musical artists today who truly manages to be traditional and modern at the same time. The Macomb Arts Center has been included on their annual Midwest tour since 2014.”

The cookout will include pulled pork sandwiches, cole slaw, chips and a cash bar for beverages.

Tickets are $10 for adults/$5 for students and are available online at wciarts.org and at the Macomb Arts Center during gallery hours (12-3pm, Tue-Wed-Fri; 10am-4pm, Sat). Tickets will also be sold at the door. Doors will open at 6:30 and the performance will begin at 7:30.

Objects and Experience: Stephanie Baugh Art Exhibit

In addition to the John Byrne Band concert and cookout and the Rising Stars Theatre Program, there will be two art exhibits at the MAC during the summer.

The first exhibit “Objects and Experience: Stephanie Baugh” will be at the MAC from June 11 to July 14. According to Baugh’s website, she is an art professor at Monmouth College and her artwork focuses on several different mediums like printmaking, painting, collage and ceramics. More of her work can be seen on her website at https://sjbaugh.weebly.com/

The opening reception will be on June 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and it is free and open to the public.

Rising Stars Theatre Program

The Rising Stars is a three-week long theater program for children that finished kindergarten to eighth grade during the 2018-2019 school year. The children will be learning about theater and how to put on a whole original theater production that includes writing the script, acting, music playing, singing and behind the scenes work like set design and costume designs.

“The Arts Center's first summer youth program was Flying Monkeys, a one-week theatre day camp, in 2011,” Crossman said. “By 2016 we had expanded to three separate one-week camps. In 2017 we combined the three into one three-week experience, giving the participants time to fully create a show and have a great time.”

Workshops will be held on Mondays to Fridays from July 15 - Aug. 2 from 1 - 5 p.m. The performances will be held at the Hainline Theatre in Browne Hall at the Western Illinois University campus on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and on Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.

Registration is $75 and financial assistance is available. Registration forms can be picked up at the MAC during gallery hours or they can be sent by email at risingstars@wciarts.org. Payment can be mailed at WCIAC, P.O. Box 692, Macomb, IL 61455 or drop off at the Arts Center, 25 East Side Square, during Gallery hours on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Friday from noon to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of spots, so register early for a spot.

For questions or more information, contact the MAC at contact@wciarts.org



