On June 1, the Democratic majority voted to pass a Fiscal Year 2020 operating budget which funds a 2.4 percent cost of living increase for members of the General Assembly.

State Senator Dale Righter (R-Mattoon), who opposed the legislation when it came before the Senate, issued the following statement on the measure:

“I voted no on an operating budget that relies on new taxes and provides for pay raise for state lawmakers,” said Righter. “It could not be more unethical for legislators to demand even more from the pocketbooks of our taxpayers just to turn around and put it in their own pockets.”

Senate Bill 262 passed the Senate on a partisan vote, 40 to 19.