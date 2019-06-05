WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressional leaders of Midwest states are expressing approval of the Environmental Protection Agency's final approval for the year-round sale of E15 gasoline. The inclusion of the fuel at the beginning of the summer travel season is seen as a factor in stabilizing demand for Midwest fuel grains in a time when many farmers are experiencing market uncertainty.

“Ethanol sales help drive demand for corn in Illinois and the news this morning will expand opportunity for our farmers, strengthen the agriculture economy, and provide greater choice at the pump,” stated Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap. “I am grateful to President Trump and the EPA for following through on their promise to make E15 available year-round and nationwide before the summer season. I’ll continue to work in Congress to promote more cost-effective choices that reduce gas emissions and expand opportunity for the agriculture community.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., expressed her own enthusiasm — albeit somewhat reserved.

"This is good news for Illinois farmers and something I’ve been asking the EPA to do for a long time," Duckworth stated via her official Facebook page.

"However, it will do little to help the Midwest if the Trump Administration continues to abuse small refinery exemptions by letting billion dollar oil companies avoid following the rules that require refiners to use American-grown biofuels while producing gasoline. Our policies should benefit hardworking Americans, they should not be misused to pad the profits of the well-connected and big oil companies."

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday not only noted the importance of market stability, but the desire of the administration to expand ethanol and other biofuels as an export.

“I appreciate President Trump’s steadfast support for our patriotic farmers and for his commitment to expand the sale of E15 and unleash the full potential of American innovation and ingenuity as we continue to demonstrate our rightful place as the world’s leader in agricultural and energy production,” said Sec. Perdue.

“This move to approve the year-round use of E15 in time for the summer driving season provides consumers with more choices when they fill up at the pump, driving demand for our farmers and improving the air we breathe. While the Trump Administration and USDA are expanding the ethanol market in the United States, we continue to fight for more export markets in Brazil, Mexico, China and other countries across the globe."



Concerns about smog

A New York Times article following the lifting of the ban raised the concern that lifting the E15 year-round ban would lead to smog. According to a Popular Science article from October 2018 on the subject, the Clean Air Act prohibited summer sales of E15 because when burned during summer, it gives off volatile emissions that react with sunlight to form even more ozone, or smog, than gasoline.

Ozone is beneficial in the upper atmosphere because it blocks excessive ultraviolet radiation. However, at ground-level, ozone is a pollutant that tightens airways in the lungs and makes breathing more difficult, especially for people with respiratory conditions like asthma, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis, the 2018 article said.



