Emily Richardson, Sciota has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Spoon River College in the 2019-20 academic year. “Emily comes to us from a very successful program over at West Prairie.

She was a standout Libero for them and will be a strong defensive player for us. I’m excited to have Emily at SRC and I cannot wait to see what she will do as a Snapper,” said Coach Makenna Barker. Pictured with Emily are her parents James and Angela, sister Tara, brother Malaki, and Coach Makenna Barker.