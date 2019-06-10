Registration for fall classes is going on now at Spoon River College.

CANTON-Registration for fall classes is going on now at Spoon River College.

The first session of 8-week classes and all 16-week classes begin Monday, Aug. 19.

A session of 12-week classes begins Sept. 16, and a second session of 8-week classes begins Oct. 14.

Current students may register online or with an advisor, while new students are encouraged to meet with an advisor.

New students must also complete an application and take a placement test, or have evidence of official ACT or SAT scores before registering.

There is no application fee or cost for the placement test.

On the Canton and Macomb campuses, the placement test is offered on a walk-in basis between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

At the Rushville and Havana centers, appointments are encouraged. A photo ID is required.

Deadline for tuition payment is Thursday, Aug., 1, and students must have it paid in full by then or be enrolled in the automatic payment plan.

For more information about financial aid options and deadlines, visit http://www.src.edu/services/financial-aid/Pages/default.aspx or call 309-649-7030.