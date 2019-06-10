WASHINGTON, D.C. — With the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement yet to be finalized, President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 5 percent tariff or tax on all goods imported from Mexico.

The more immediate impact of the president's recent announcement has come through reflections in the stock market. The market rule has been that in times of a downturn or recession, investors start to rat-hole their money in gold for security. Market watchers noticed significant gains in gold and related industries such as gold producers immediately following President Trump's announcement he would levy a 5 percent tax on Mexico imports unless the country stopped more immigrants from crossing into the U.S. On March 31, Investor's Business Daily reported gold rose 1.4 percent to $1,310.30 an ounce. In addition, stock in General Motors slid 4 percent the same day as the president's announcement. Ford and Fiat Chrysler were also impacted.

A significant number of auto parts used by GM and Ford are imported from plants in Mexico. Unless the auto giants wish to absorb the added costs of the tariffs on importing their parts, the general rule of economics could mean higher sticker prices at auto dealers. The stock slide is a direct result of market speculation that the makers will do just that — pass the added cost on to the consumers, thus leading to a possible slowdown in sales. The statement from the White House on the Mexico tariffs will have the tax rise incrementally per month eventually ending up at 25 percent.

President Trump was expected to sign an executive order for the tariffs by the weekend. If he does so, and enforces it on Monday, analysts state that could mean an average of $50 more paid on consumer goods by U.S. residents over the course of the year. While $50 doesn't seem like much to some, economists and financial analysts as reported by the Wall Street Journal assert that $50 is in addition to the approximate $831 average from tariffs on Chinese and European Union imported goods. That adds up to an average of $881 in annual impact per household. And that is only if no additional tariffs are levied by the White House.

The Washington Post reports the Mexican government will send 6,000 of its National Guard troops to the southern border with Guatemala as part of an attempt to appease the White House and avoid the tariffs. Mexican officials said the effort will bring an immediate reduction to the number of Central Americans traveling through Mexico to the United States. The Mexican government is expected to reinforce more localized asylum within Mexico or neighboring countries. The troops will be assigned to the border with Guatemala by September. This boosts the current 1,500 federal forces already patrolling Mexico's southern border. The Post reports that Mexican officials anticipate their efforts will reduce the monthly number of immigrants reaching the U.S. to about 60,000 per month. However, White House officials have stipulated they want to see the number fall to 20,000 or less, which is also the number of immigrants being arrested in the U.S. during the first part of Trump's presidency. There is also talk of reworking asylum regulations with indications asylum seekers will be deported to the country they entered first after leaving their home nation. As an example, Guatemalans would be sent to Mexico and Hondurans and Salvadorans to Guatemala.

Mexico may withdraw from any such agreement if the administration goes ahead with the planned tariffs.



USMCA in limbo



While most of the recent talk has been with regard to threatened tariffs on Mexico exports to the U.S., action on the USMCA trade agreement between the two countries has come to a virtual halt.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, recently teamed up with Illinois Farm Bureau President Richard Guebert to get the ball rolling. Immediately following the removal of tariffs on steel and aluminum by the president would've been the most ideal time to begin the discussions in Congress. However, discussions were replaced by the 5 percent Mexico tariff threat by the president. LaHood and Guebert assert in a recent editorial piece that the move by the president to lift the tariff on metals signals that relief for the agriculture industry is on the horizon.

A portion of the editorial reads: "Historically, trade with our neighbors has been a success story and the USMCA strengthens these relationships. From 1993 to 2017, exports to Canada and Mexico tripled from $27 billion to $91 billion, with nearly one-third of U.S. agricultural exports going to Mexico and Canada in 2017.

Aside from modernizing the 25-year-old NAFTA, current terms that have been negotiated for the USMCA would increase US agricultural exports to Canada and the rest of the world by $2.2 billion, with $435 million of that estimated to come from just increased market access.

Illinois particularly has much to gain from passage of USMCA. Canada and Mexico are responsible for a 29 percent and a 14 percent market share of all Illinois exports, respectively. For Illinois agriculture, Canada accounts for 18 percent of all Illinois agricultural exports and Mexico accounts for 10 percent. With Canada and Mexico, alone, Illinois farmers export 40 percent of their corn, 13 percent of their beef and 34 percent of their pork to the two countries.

As the nation’s top soybean producer and a leader in corn production, as well, market accessibility is key to getting Illinois’s commodities around the globe. If passed, USMCA will expand that access for agriculture producers and manufacturers, allowing them to better reach customers in North America. Under the new USMCA, more corn and soybeans will be sold to Mexico and Canada."

USMCA will increase the U.S. Gross Domestic Product by $68.2 billion and create 176,000 jobs according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.



