During the Illinois Valley Archeological Society regular monthly meeting last Tuesday at Dickson Mounds, members brought in a collection of artifacts.

One member showed maps of an excavation he took part in of a village which showed a great deal of burning, some of it probably of a ceremonial nature to cleanse the site for future development.

He emphasized that archeological activity was not primarily to find things but to learn things.

The Archeological Society meets the first Tuesday of every month at Dickson Mounds Museum.