LIMESTONE-The MidAmerica 10U traveling baseball team improved their overall record to 27-8 with a second place finish in Limestone over the weekend.

The team scored wins over Germantown Hills 14-6, Illinois Steele 11-2, Peoria Christian Center 9-0 before losing to Limestone 11-1 in the championship game.

Offensively the Little Giants were led by Cameron Willcoxen with seven hits. He added two doubles.

Grady Anderson added five hits.

Zayne Shockency and Kash VanHouten each had four hits. Shockency got everyone on their feet with a grand slam homerun. Bo Hoops, Caleb Jochums, Bostyn Kimbrough and Lakon Otto all added three hits.

Lucas Nelson had two hits and Anderson Pigg and Hunter Grove each added one hit.

On the mound, Nelson pitched four strong innings against Germantown Hills.

The right hander allowed six runs, walking two and striking out 11 hitters.

Willcoxen threw the final inning allowing no runs and striking out two hitters.

Against Illinois Steele, Hoops went two innings allowing two runs, walking four and striking out five hitters.

Shockency threw two innings, allowing no runs and also striking out five hitters.

In the semi-final game, VanHouten shut out Peoria Christian over five innings. He walked three hitters and struck out 12.

He didn’t allow any hits for the afternoon.

In the championship game, Anderson went 2 ⅓ innings allowing seven runs, walking five batters and striking out three.

Hoops went ⅔ of an inning allowing four runs.

Canton will take the weekend off and resume action next week with a doubleheader against IVC.