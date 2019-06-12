Bradley University congratulates nearly 900 students who received their academic degrees in May.

The following are local:

Lauren Berry, Canton, graduated with a degree in Counseling Clinical Mental Health

Shane Young, Glasford, graduated with a degree in Counseling Clinical Mental Health

Sadie Dabney, Browning, graduated with a degree in Counseling Professional School

Dylan Mckeever, Canton, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering Computer Option

Benjamin Neuendorf, Lewistown, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering Computer Option

Drew Swise, Canton, graduated with a degree in Finance

Jessica Settles, Farmington, graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering - Logistics & Supply Chain Engineering

Jakob Plotts, Cuba, graduated with a degree in Interactive Media

Joseph Petersen, Cuba, graduated with a degree in Political Science

Taylor Stewart, Canton, graduated with a degree in Psychology

Madison Sprague, Glasford, graduated with a degree in Social Work

Katlyn Wilson, Fairview, graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts Production

