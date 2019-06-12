Bradley University congratulates nearly 900 students who received their academic degrees in May.
The following are local:
Lauren Berry, Canton, graduated with a degree in Counseling Clinical Mental Health
Shane Young, Glasford, graduated with a degree in Counseling Clinical Mental Health
Sadie Dabney, Browning, graduated with a degree in Counseling Professional School
Dylan Mckeever, Canton, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering Computer Option
Benjamin Neuendorf, Lewistown, graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering Computer Option
Drew Swise, Canton, graduated with a degree in Finance
Jessica Settles, Farmington, graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering - Logistics & Supply Chain Engineering
Jakob Plotts, Cuba, graduated with a degree in Interactive Media
Joseph Petersen, Cuba, graduated with a degree in Political Science
Taylor Stewart, Canton, graduated with a degree in Psychology
Madison Sprague, Glasford, graduated with a degree in Social Work
Katlyn Wilson, Fairview, graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts Production
