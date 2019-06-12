Camp Big Sky is pleased to announce the receipt of multiple grants in support of their camp for children and adults with disabilities.

FARMINGTON-Camp Big Sky is pleased to announce the receipt of multiple grants in support of their camp for children and adults with disabilities.

The G.L. Vitale Family Foundation of Galesburg has awarded a grant to upgrade the camp’s wheelchair accessible infrastructure, replacing the aging four foot wide wooden trail-ways with five foot wide concrete walkways and pouring a concrete pad for the construction of an additional open air pavilion at Bruce’ Lake.

“This is a significant contribution to our infrastructure upgrade project and will insure a safe and enjoyable experience for campers will into the future and are extremely grateful to the G. L. Vitale Family Foundation for their confidence in our organization and belief in our mission” said Brad Guidi, Mission Director.

Wells Fargo has provided a grant in the amount of $1,000 to support the Life Skills Education Program in 2019, which teaches important skills to local special education students, enabling them to live more independently and more successfully transition into the community upon completion of their public education.

A $500 grant has been awarded by the Central Illinois Autism Association for the purchase of sensory toys and equipment for use by campers on the Autistic Spectrum during their visits to the camp.

Camp Big Sky provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no cost for day services. This is their sixteenth year of operation at the 102 acre location near Middle Grove.