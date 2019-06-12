State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) announced that the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will extend the application date for the herbicide dicamba to be applied on soybeans in Illinois for the 2019 growing season until July 15.







In February, the Department approved state-specific labels allowing for dicamba use on soybeans only until June 30. Dicamba is primarily used on soybeans to control post-emergence broadleaf weeds.







State Rep. Darren Bailey said, “The spring planting season has seen some extreme wet field conditions with 50% of the soybean crop yet to be planted, and I hope this information from the IDOA will put my constituents at a little ease during this their final crunch time planting.”







The extension will not be official until the department reviews and approves the registrants’ Special Local Needs (SLN) product registration requests. The additional restrictions on dicamba set in February will remain in effect and are as follows:







1. Prohibiting application when the wind is blowing toward adjacent residential areas.

2. Required consultation of the FieldWatch sensitive crop registry before application, as well as compliance with all associated record keeping label requirements.

3. Maintaining the label-specified downwind buffer between the last treated row and the nearest downfield edge of any Illinois Nature Preserves Commission site.

4. Recommendation to apply product when the wind is blowing away from sensitive areas, which include but are not limited to bodies of water and non-residential, uncultivated areas that may harbor sensitive plant species.

“Anyone who planted before June 1st will remain subject to the original dicamba application cutoff date, which was planting date plus 45 days,” added Rep. Bailey.