David Leon Swain, 51, of Rapatee, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1968 in Peoria to Pastor David and Wanda Swain.

RAPATEE-David Leon Swain, 51, of Rapatee, passed away at 1:06 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 2, 1968 in Peoria to Pastor David and Wanda Swain.

Surviving are his father; three children, Jess (Heather) Swain of Zionsville, Indiana, Emily Swain of Lebanon, Indiana, and Kelsey Stone of Wataga; one grandchild, Nora; and two sisters, Jolyn (Richard) Ward of Lacon and Christy (Shannon) Turner of Roanoke, Virginia.

David worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria. He was a member of Union Church of Rapatee. David’s favorite place was Joshua Tree National Park. He was a talented person, loved music and was an avid motorcycle rider and Harley Davidson Enthusiast.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Pastor Dave Scholls and Pastor Ronald Blevins will officiate. Burial will follow at Lyons Cemetery in rural London Mills. A visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded with Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington. Memorials can be made to an Education Fund for Kelsey in care of Bank of Farmington. To view David’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com