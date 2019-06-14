Charlotte Joanne Beaird, Hanna City, passed away on June 10, 2019 at UnityPoint Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born April 4, 1936 in Bernadotte, the daughter of Grover G. and Lena (Munson) Beaird.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters, Bertha Vaughn, Goldie Parks, Wilma Hyde, Audrey Pickel, Twila Simpson and Doris Ellis; and four brothers, Willis Beaird, Grover (Zeke) Beaird, Doyle Beaird and Duane Beaird.

Surviving is one brother, William Beaird of Canton; and many, many loving and caring nieces and nephews.

She worked at Beetler’s as a beautician for many years, eventually having her own shop, The Act III, in Peoria. She later worked at and retired from Proctor Hospital.

She loved being with family and friends, loved fishing, bowling, bunco, dominos and the Chicago Cubs.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Home in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Alan Beuster will officiate. Burial will be in Howard Cemetery in Smithfield. Memorials may be made to the Red Brick School House in Smithfield. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com