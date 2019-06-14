June 10, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, conducted 16 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were no prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

LEWISTOWN-June 10, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, conducted 16 underage compliance check(s). During the operation, there were no prior violator(s) re-tested for compliance.

The following establishment(s) failed this compliance check:

•Lake Bar N Grill, 1251 E HWY 100, Astoria

•McDucks, 220 W Valley View Dr, Banner

•Casey’s General Store #2076, 2020 N. Main St., Canton

•Jack’s, 144 E. Elm, Canton

•Cuba Fast Stop, 500 S. 7th St.

•Lorri’s, 112 Coal St, Marietta

•Picco’s Pit Bar-B-Q- & Steak House, 310 W. Division St, Norris

•S&S Short Stop, 705 S. Broadway St., Table Grove





The following establishment(s) passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to the ILCC underage participant(s):

Goose Pit, 263 W. Valley View Dr., Banner

Casey’s General Store #2935, 885 N. Main St., Canton

Casey’s General Store #2932, 125 N. 5th Ave, Canton

Casey’s General Store #1668, 818 S. Main St., Lewistown

Rocket Tap, 202 S. Main St., Lewistown

AC Beer and Bait, 820 S. Main St., Lewistown

Ricco’s, 111 W. Coal St., Marietta

•Jesse James Hideout, 115 E. Side Sq., Table Grove

This report is a result of ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations conducted by agents of the Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC), local law enforcement officials and underage participants recruited from area high schools and colleges. The teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars in communities around the state to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating that no liquor is sold to persons under 21 years old.

ILCC agents also work with local and state law enforcement agents to focus on communities with a high incidence of underage liquor sales.

For information about hearings regarding checks, please visit: the Illinois Liquor Control Commission's website.

http://www.illinois.gov/ilcc/Divisions/Pages/Legal/Hearing-Schedule-for-Chicago-IL-and-Springfield-IL.aspx