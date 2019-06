Joseph Edward “Ed” Brown of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this world Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—Joseph Edward “Ed” Brown of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this world Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Grille in the banquet room.

Burial will take place at Wiley Cemetery following the Celebration of Life.