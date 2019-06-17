James Russell Mitchell, son of Russell Henry Mitchell and Virginia Spitz Mitchell, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, June, 15, 2019.

AVON-James Russell Mitchell, son of Russell Henry Mitchell and Virginia Spitz Mitchell, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday morning, June, 15, 2019.

Jim was born in Marshalltown, Iowa on Nov. 5, 1923. At age two, he moved with his parents to the Mitchell farm near Avon. After attending rural school, he graduated from Avon High School in 1941. He attended Coyne Electrical School and returned to assist his dad on the farm. Jim married Ruby Carol Allen at the Abingdon Christian Church on April 22, 1945. Jim and his bride moved to a home on the Mitchell farm where they have resided for 74 years. He joined the church and served as elder and trustee through the years. He was a Union Township trustee, Babbitt Cemetery trustee, 50-year member of Avon Harmony Lodge, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and Shrine in Peoria. For many years, Jim was a Pioneer Seed Corn sales representative and an amateur radio operator. In 1994, he received recognition from the United States Weather Service for 50 years as a volunteer reporter.

Jim loved nature, the farm and the farm animals. His greatest love was Ruby whom he called his “Gem” and for his family of three daughters, Anita Mitchell, formerly of Galesburg (deceased), Carol (Jim, deceased) O’Rourke of Ada, Michigan; and Linda (Mel) Casper of Avon; his grandchildren, Kirk (Lori) Hunter of Avon, Erin (Dr. Bill) Lew of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Drs. Michael (Sonia) O’Rourke of Bartlett, Brian (Teresa) O’Rourke of Portland, Oregon, and Shannon (Baraka) Kasali of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He loved his eight great-grandchildren, Talon and Teagan Hunter, James, Henry, Samuel and Ethan Lew and Maya O’Rourke and Xavier O’Rourke. He is also survived by two step-granddaughters, Angie Settles and Terri Quick and their families.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Abingdon Christian Church, 409 S. Main St. in Abingdon, followed by Masonic Rites and his funeral. Burial will be in the Avon Cemetery. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Abingdon Christian Church and/or the Avon Public Library. Online Condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.