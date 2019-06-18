Teresa “Tera” Ludington was named a Golden Apple Scholar Class of 2019 winner. Ludington is attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in the Fall studying Music Education.

The Golden Apple Foundation interviewed over 1600 students and selected around 260 for the award. The Foundation then notifies the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) as to which applicants are eligible for tuition assistance. ISAC works with the college/university to disburse funds for this program.

The Golden Apple Scholars of Illinois Program encourages academically talented Illinois students to pursue teaching careers at high-need, hard-to-staff schools. The tuition assistance that is provided covers tuition, fees and room and board or commuter allowance. Ludington was awarded $23,000 for 4 years of school.