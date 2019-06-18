The Canton City Council will hold their regular meeting this evening, 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Depot.

Following a vote on the Consent Agenda, they will move onto Legal & Ordinance where Alderman and Committee Chair Craig West has multiple topics for Council review and/or action.

A few items include:

•Discuss, consider and vote on an ordinance to establish a date for a public hearing for the first amendment to Canton Tax Increment Financing District 3 (2nd Reading)

•Discuss, consider and vote on a Class A (Tavern) License for Morey Denny, DBA County Line, Inc.

•Discuss, consider and vote on an ordinance rezoning property at 529 North Avenue A, 539 North Avenue A, and 551 North Avenue A from R-2 zoning classification to a B-2 zoning classifications.

Community & Industrial Development Committee Chair, Alderman John Lovell has one item for Council; discuss, consider and vote on a request for a special event and road/parking lot closure for the Kid’s Fest to be held July 13.

Alderwoman Angie Lingenfelter, who is also the Committee Chair of Public Works, Water & Sewer has one item as well; discuss, consider and vote on the purchase of a master dump 82x16 trailer with ramps, remote, tarp and 3-way gate from Trailers Direct in Springfield.

Streets and Garbage Alderman and Committee Chair, Jeff Fritz, has two items for Council:

•Standing water/roadway-curb and driveway damage-Gettysburg and New Salem Street

•Discuss consider and vote on the bid results for the 2019 MFT-HMA edge resurfacing and spray patching

Alderman and Committee Chair of Lake Buildings & Grounds Quin Mayhew has one item for Council; discuss, consider and vote on the bid for the IH property.

Under Mayor Communications, Mayor McDowell, has for Council, the appointment of Jason Anderson to the Police Pension Board.

The public is welcome to attend Canton City Council meetings held the first and third Tuesday of each month.