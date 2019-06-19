The City of Canton will provide dumpsters at the City maintenance garage on West Locust Street for Clean Up Week June 24-29.

CANTON-The City of Canton will provide dumpsters at the City maintenance garage on West Locust Street for Clean Up Week June 24-29.

Residents of Canton (identification will be required) may bring items to dispose of during these hours:



Monday through Friday-7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Saturday- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Restrictions apply, however.

The City will not accept household appliances including microwaves or electronics, televisions, computers, or monitors. They also cannot accept environmental waste, such as tires, oil, batteries, or paint.

Lastly, they will not pick up yard waste or construction materials.



City personnel will be on hand to monitor and check identification.