The recent death of 100-year-old Ruth Parks, one of the most socially outgoing and likeable senior citizens of our time in Macomb, reminded me that our tradition of appreciating older residents continues—and it’s an important tradition for a town with a growing reputation for senior services and retirement-age living facilities. As I pointed out several years ago, that tradition originated in the mid-nineteenth century, due to the county’s Old Settlers Society that started in 1869, the emphasis on pioneers in our 1878 county history, and other factors.

One of the great early exemplars of that tradition was Adeline Wilson, who deserves to be more well-known to modern residents. I wrote about her briefly in my book “Here to Stay” (2012), in conjunction with her husband, John O’Connor Wilson, who held a variety of early posts, including deputy sheriff, justice of the peace, school commissioner, and mayor. (He was, in fact, the first mayor in Macomb’s history.) But Adeline was remarkable in many ways, too—and especially for her ability to cope with hardships and her socially engaging attitude.

She was born in 1810, in the frontier village of Lebanon, Kentucky. Adeline Purdy was the eleventh of 23 children born to her father and his two successive wives. She grew up there—and of course, helped to care for some younger brothers and sisters—before marrying John Wilson in 1829.

They came to frontier McDonough County in 1833 and acquired a log cabin homestead four miles southwest of town. Because she lived such a long time and had a great memory throughout her life, she vividly recalled that early experience. A 1907 “Macomb Journal” article reflects both that wild frontier area and her enormous fear of being apart from her husband:

“It was a wilderness of woods and prairies then; no neighbors within a mile and no wagon roads running from one place to another; simply paths through the woods. And we could only designate where our neighbors lived by where the smoke rose above the tops of the tall woods, or by hearing their chickens crow or dogs bark. You couldn’t go to your door and see other houses, like the farmers can now. You just saw one stretch of wilderness.

In such a place we lived eighteen months, and I was in one continuous dread every time I was left alone. Why, stray bands of Indians were going back and forth across the country at the time. It was enough to make me frightened, to be left alone with my baby, and I only 23 or 24 years old. My husband stayed with me all he could, but he had to go to Macomb, and to the mill, and at those times I was in complete misery. One day he was starting for Macomb and he saw me trembling. ‘You are afraid to stay by yourself?’ he said. I broke down, and I told him that I was.”

He then took her to another farmhouse, a couple of miles away, where she could spend the day, while he did his errands. That situation, of a woman frightened about being left alone, where she could be victimized by Indians or other strangers who came along, was surely more common on the raw frontier than we now realize.

While they were living in that log cabin, the Wilsons became acquainted with people at the hamlet of Middletown (later called Fandon), a few miles away, and as she told the “Macomb Journal” several decades later, we “attended a wedding in 1835, near Middletown, at which the famous Peter Cartwright performed the ceremony.” He was the most well-known circuit rider in early Illinois—and became a legendary figure on the frontier.

John Wilson was more talented as a “hatter” (i.e., a hat maker), a trade that he had learned as a young man, than as a farmer, so after eighteen months they moved into Macomb. Adeline recalled that the log cabin town then “did not have over fifty houses in it.” She also remembered the “double log house” that was run by James Clark as the town’s first hotel.

Another 1830s episode that Adeline recalled—and which never got mentioned in a local history book—was seeing “two tribes of Indians passing through Macomb for the [Indian] territory and untrodden west part of Iowa.” She remembered that “there were 500 in one tribe or party and 300 in the other.” As that reveals, the early Macomb years were also the closing of the long Indian era in western Illinois. Naturally, such recollections made “Grandma” Wilson seem remarkable in the early years of the 20th century.

As her life continued beyond those homesteading years, Adeline had ten children of her own—five of whom died before they grew up. So, she repeatedly experienced tragedy.

But she also socially embraced others, so she began to regard Macomb folks—many of whom were also from Kentucky—as a kind of extended family. Or as a “Macomb Journal” article described her in 1907, on her 97th birthday, “she has a warm feeling of love for all whom she meets and knows.”

But she was also admired for her approach to advanced age. For one thing, she maintained a variety of friendships. And she sometimes talked about getting together with “great friends” who were also notably older residents, like Kittie Bell and Jane Randolph. Those relationships were especially helpful for her after she lost her husband in 1880. And indeed, she lost three more of her ten children during their adult years, leaving only two who outlived her. A son moved to Kentucky, but fortunately, her only other living child was a daughter, who remained at home and became her caregiver during her final years.

Also, Adeline did not let the process of aging get her down. As an article in the “Macomb Journal” pointed out, on her 100th birthday, “One hundred well-lived years have passed, and Grandma Wilson—not counting, or debating, or worrying as to the years yet in store for her—is contentedly living through each day as it comes and goes. . . .” So, she learned to just live in the present moment, which some modern meditation counselors also now recommend.

It is not surprising that, on her 100th birthday, in 1910, “she was the recipient of numerous presents,” as well as “over 100 postal cards and letters.” And more than 300 people stopped at the birthday gathering for her, to wish her well on that occasion. (Others who wanted to attend couldn’t get into her house, due to the crowd there.) As the “Macomb Journal” summarized that huge community event, “the very best wishes of all Macomb were with her yesterday, and will continue so, through all the rest of her days and years.” (She lasted just one more year, dying at 101, and then, the townspeople praised her for “a life well lived.”)

For us today, who have some awareness of local heritage, the public appreciation for Adeline Wilson during her later years is a great testament to the community’s concern for senior citizens—who have always been locally valued for what they have experienced, their insights about the Macomb area, and how they meet the challenges of advanced age.

(By the way, there will be a tent in Chandler Park, for Heritage Days, in which older residents will recall their experience, give their views, etc.: Fri. 5:00-8:00; Sat. 11:00-3:00.)



Author and speaker John Hallwas is a columnist for the “McDonough County Voice.”