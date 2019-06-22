WASHINGTON, D.C. — National media reports indicate President Donald Trump late Thursday ordered a military strike to be conducted against Iran in retaliation for that country shooting down a military surveillance drown in international waters. The president is said to have changed his mind soon after issuing the order.

That move and Iran shooting down the drone came at the end of a week in which Iran is said by the U.S. Department of Defense to have planted mines on two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, causing explosions and damage to both oil tankers. Iran denied responsibility in those explosions; however military surveillance shows men wearing Iranian military uniforms planting the devices on the tankers. And at the time of the drone being shot down, the U.S. claimed it was operating the drone in international air space while Iran asserts it shot the drone down because it had gone into their air space. The U.S. has contested that claim, and Iran has stated it wants a review by the United Nations.

Following the strike on the drone, the president called military leaders, those in intelligence gathering and congressional leaders to the White House for a briefing on the situation. Although leaders were briefed, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday they had not been informed by the president of any plan to order a military strike on Iran.

“We have to be very, very careful about how we proceed forward. I’m glad the president called the leadership down to the White House — the top military and intelligence folks — and had a meeting yesterday,” LaHood told the Voice on Friday. “But there has to be an appropriate response with what was done with our drone and the oil tankers. I’m apprehensive about a full-blown military response so there has to be appropriate response so they know this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I commend the president for his restraint on this. But I think there’s real concern about Iran long term. I also think it’s an indication that the sanctions are working. The sanctions are causing Iran to be desperate in a lot of ways, and that’s a reflection here. This administration has ramped up and really tightened the screws to Iran. Iran is working against our interests all over the world whether it’s in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. They are our adversary, and we need to treat them as such…”

Aside from Israel, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia continue to be allies in the region around Iran. Although Iraq in on good terms with the U.S., its military and police forces are continuing to target ISIS members who are now operating in small cells or as individuals. Those terrorists continue to receive support from Iran.

The U.S. Senate recently voted to block a transfer of military weaponry to Saudi Arabia in connection to concerns a crown prince may have been directly involved with the murder of a Washington Post journalist at an embassy in Turkey last year. The White House had previously approved the sale of more than $8 billion in arms to Saudi Arabia, Jordan and United Arab Emirates.

“There are a lot of people in Congress, myself included, who were outraged when we learned what Saudi Arabia did when they murdered that journalist,” LaHood continued. “I don’t think the response we got from them is appropriate, so there’s a lot of reluctance in Congress right now to go forward with an arms sale to a country that did what they did. They haven’t been transparent or up front with the United States on that. There’s a lot of resentment there. And there will be consequences to that. I think Saudi Arabia is going to have to own up to what occurred there. Will that cause friction over there? Of course, and it should.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, on Friday commented on the news President Trump had initially responded with military action without congressional approval Thursday night.

“The last 24 hours prove how important de-escalating tensions with Iran is,” Duckworth stated on Facebook. “A U.S. strike on Iran without congressional approval would be illegal. Congress must immediately hold public hearings to prevent Donald Trump from stumbling our country into yet another reckless, destabilizing war with no clear end.”

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, stated emphatically he would not vote support a war with Iran.

“Count me as NO. As one of 23 senators who voted against the invasion of Iraq — a war which is now in its 17th year with heavy costs in American lives and taxpayers dollars — count me as a no on the military confrontation with Iran,” Durbin stated on Twitter Thursday night. “The Trump (administration) is itching for a war with Iran, with (Security Advisor John) Bolton and (Secretary of Defense Mike) Pompeo leading the charge. We need to stop provoking Iran and confront their bad conduct with a measured, proportional, diplomatic response.”



