All four performances of the Spoon River College Community Chorus production of Guys and Dolls are sold out.

CANTON-All four performances of the Spoon River College Community Chorus production of Guys and Dolls are sold out.

The show runs June 27-30, in the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall.

Ticketholders are reminded to be at the theatre at least 10 minutes before the production begins.

No one will be seated once the show begins.

Guys and Dolls features over 65 actors, musicians, and technicians and stars Canton native and television/movie actor Dustin Lewis as Sky Masterson.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be transferred to the new David L. Bishop Memorial Scholarship fund.

The SRC Community Chorus is a fundraising arm of the Spoon River College Foundation and is entering its 15th season.