MACOMB — The community mural committee and volunteers have been hard at work outlining and painting a mural on the north side wall of The Old Dairy.

Around 30 volunteers came out on Thursday in the span of an hour to help paint the mural.

“It’s been really cool because a lot of people came and asked ‘What can we do?’ “ said WIU art professor Bill Howard. “You know, the way we drew that on there, it’s kind of a paint-by-number situation: ‘This is your color.’ “

According to WIU art professor emeritus Michael Mahoney, the mural depicts many figures from Macomb’s history such as Major General Alexander Macomb, Commodore Thomas MacDonough, and Lizzie Magie, a Macomb native who created what would later become the board game Monopoly. Retro 50’s style pieces and Macomb landmarks will also be included in the mural.

Upon its completion, the mural is expected to be 80 feet long by 16 feet high.

“There was a bunch of people at the college who wanted to start making Macomb an arts destination. So we started with the Rocky dogs, and then did the sculptures around town. And then the next step is doing murals around town and this is the first of that,” said Howard. “It’s also a community development kind of thing.”

The Old Dairy mural is the first community mural to be added to Macomb, said Howard. The group is planning on adding another mural next to The Sports Corner @ 124 in downtown Macomb. Several other murals, painted by area businesses and organizations, can be found on various buildings in or near the downtown.



