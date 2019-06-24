LaHood: 'We have to be careful rolling back regulations'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday rolled back the Obama Clean Power Plan, stating individual states can set their own carbon emission standards for coal-fired power plants. The EPA has immediately received criticism, because it was the EPA during the Obama administration that stated allowing states to set their own emissions standards could result in 1,400 additional premature deaths by 2030.

Since taking office, President Donald Trump and his administration has openly criticized weather and environmental science practices. With a new administration comes the ability to ignore or toss out decisions made by prior administrations.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap told the McDonough County Voice on Friday that it's good for the federal government to give states more rights in such matters, but cautioned it should not be at the expense of clean air and water.

"Giving states more discretion is appropriate," LaHood told the Voice on Friday. "But, I'm also someone who's aware that I want clean air. I want clean water. I have three boys I'm raising in the state of Illinois along with my wife. I think we have to be careful rolling back regulations that protect things like coal particulates in the air."

"I want to make sure a process is being done and a process is in place. But we can't jeopardize clean air and clean water and the collateral damage that's done by coal particulate. There has to be a balance. Many of the companies who produce coal now use clean technology. As long as they're using that to abide by the standards we have in place, we should allow them to do it. But we need to have the strongest standards in place for innovation and clean technology to make sure that the air we're breathing isn't causing things like cancer and asthma."

Officials with the EPA following the announcement have asserted the Obama plan was never actually implemented. The prior administration analysis claimed the Obama plan could have "prevented 3,600 premature deaths a year, 1,700 heart attacks and 90,000 asthma attacks," as reported by CNN. The Obama Clean Power Plan was set to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 32 percent compared to 2005 levels in the same year it would be implemented. The plan was challenged in court by industry groups and conservative states. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the plan in 2016.

"We are gathered here today because the American public elected a president with a better approach," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday. "One of the president's first acts in office was to issue an executive order to promote energy independence. In it, he instructed EPA to rescind, replace or revise the Clean Power Plan…The CPP would have asked low- and middle-income Americans to bear the cost of the previous administration's climate plan. It also hurts the competitiveness of American businesses."

By that statement, the administration has designed the Affordable Clean Energy rule to boost the coal industry and possibly increase carbon emissions nationwide, with origins in highly dependent states ranging from Indiana all the way east to West Virginia. Essentially, the Trump administration rule takes the oversight from the federal government and leaves it with states and the industries they may most depend on for economic stability and accessible power, in the absence of developed alternative energy sources.

"The Affordable Clean Energy rule — ACE — gives states the regulatory certainty they need to continue to reduce emissions and provide affordable and reliable energy for all Americans," Wheeler said according to CNN. "Unlike the CPP, the ACE rule adheres to the four corners of the Clean Air Act. EPA sets the best system of emission reductions and then states set the standards of performance."

Attorneys general from Connecticut and New York have publicly stated they are prepared to take the matter to court.



