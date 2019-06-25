Gage Beekman, Lewistown, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Beekman earned a Juris Doctor in Law.

Beekman was one of 2,112 undergraduate and graduate students who received their diplomas Sunday, May 19 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee during Marquette's 138th Commencement ceremony.

David Brooks, the New York Times best-selling author and political commentator was the Commencement speaker.

As part of the University's Commencement Ceremony, he received an honorary doctor of letters degree.

Jacob Zelinski was the student speaker and the first-ever recipient of the James Foley Scholarship. A full video of the ceremony is online.

