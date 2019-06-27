Graham Hospital donated a sonogram to the Spoon River Pregnancy Center Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a godsend,” said Deborah Burkhead, Nurse Manager at the Pregnancy Center. “We’ve been five weeks without doing sonograms. It’s huge being able to show our clients their babies.”

Holly Henline, Vice President of Ancillary Services at Graham Hospital, said it’s an honor to provide the equipment to the Pregnancy Center.

“We’re really happy to do this and excited to help out the community,” Henline commented.

Burkhead noted that the Pregnancy Center could use pregnant “models” to volunteer for free, non-diagnostic sonograms for training purposes. Anyone interested can call the Pregnancy Center at 309-435-7130.

The Spoon River Pregnancy Center is not a clinic; the sonograms are not meant to find and/or diagnose medical conditions, but for expecting mothers to catch a glimpse of the baby. They also provide pregnancy testing and information on options when pregnant.