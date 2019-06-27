Due to the extreme wet weather conditions experienced this growing season, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has introduced a targeted cover crop initiative program. The Prevented Planting Cover Crop (PPCC) incentive program is one of two cover crop programs being administered by IDOA this year. To qualify for the PPCC program producers had to have chosen the Prevented Planting option in their USDA RMA crop insurance program for 2019 and use cover crops on their prevented planting acres for weed control.

“Due to a high number of farmers taking Prevented Planting, we felt a cover crop initiative would benefit farmers and the soil—a win/win for both.,” said John Sullivan, Director, IDOA. “Cover crops help to control weeds on the Prevented Planting acres, conserve and prevent erosion of the soil and reduce nutrient runoff while the land lays fallow for the next growing season.”

IDOA has identified $400,000 to be used for the incentive program which is designed to help ease some of the pressure farmers face during this challenging weather season. To take advantage of this program producers will need to complete three required forms and documents which are available at their local Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) or FSA office:

FY20 Prevented Planting / Cover Crop Incentive Application and payment form (PP/CC1)

Agreement and Terms Contract (PP/CC-1A)

Copies of USDA-Farm Service Agency form 578

Once these forms and documents have been completed, applicants need to contact their local SWCD office to schedule an appointment to review and finalize the application process.

Feel free to contact your local county SWCD office or the IDOA’s Bureau of Land and Water Resources at (217) 782-6297, for additional information.