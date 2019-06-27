A unique opportunity is coming to Pontiac this summer.

The Pontiac Paddlers, a long-time group of local canoe and kayak enthusiasts, are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special race down the Vermillion River.

The race, which will take place at noon on July 21, is offered to amateur paddlers of all ages. A $20 entry fee will be required, with the first 30 participants receiving a t-shirt.

The winner of the race will win a brand new kayak from Big R. All other participants will receive a gift card from numerous places such as Driscoll’s, Thornton’s, Casey’s General Store, Pfaff’s Bakery and Pfaff’s Tire and Auto.

John Pfaff, a veteran member of the group, is excited to put the Vermillion River to use and show off his group’s love for paddling.

“We have a river that nobody uses,” Pfaff said. “We have a beautiful river with ample water above the dams. I just like to see the river being used. It’s great exercise. I’m attached to it, I’ve been with it so long that I hate to see it not go on.”

Pfaff alludes to the annual race the Pontiac Sportsman’s Club began in 1969. The race was said to bring more than 1,000 people when it first began, and featured multiple contestants.

The Paddlers took over the race in 1974 after participation and attendance diminished. Since then, the race has not been the same as it once was. While Pfaff indicated that members of the Paddlers still paddle when they can, he said that all of the members are older now and are unable to compete in the race.

“From the start we became friends, I’m still friends with everyone,” Pfaff said. “We all just moved away. It’s nice to have friends in other places that you’ve met over the years. The comradery of all of the people who used to paddle is still there. We’ve all gotten older, but we still do it.”

Still, Pfaff, who became involved with the padding club in 1973 and raced until the mid 80’s competitively, wants to keep the tradition alive with this year’s race. Pfaff explained that multiple veteran members of the Paddler’s club will be returning to Pontiac for the race. The normal race, which is a 10-mile battle down the river generally lasting around two hours, while begin at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in the amateur race can contact Pfaff at (815) 857-0689 or Kathy Weber at (815) 842-2433. Donations to the Paddlers are also being accepted, and can be mailed to Pfaff at 12072 N 1700 E Road, Pontiac, IL 61764.