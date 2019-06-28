MACOMB — The McDonough County 4-H clubs will be having their annual fair at the University of Illinois’s 4-H Fairgrounds on July 8-12.

According to Beth Chatterton, 4-H Coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension, said that the 4-H year starts on Sept. 1, when members sign up for which club they want to join and their projects during the year. The upcoming fair is where members showcase their projects and livestock they work on during the year.

Projects members can learn during the 4-H year range from livestock care and showing to STEM (science, technology and mathematics) projects. Chatterton said members received fair books in March, which give the rules of entering a project for the 4-H fair so they can sign up for the projects that they want to enter.

“Our livestock members throughout the year, they are getting their animals ready, whether it is walking them, kind of getting them used to being around people, to taking care of them,” Chatterton said.

The fair starts on July 8 at 1 p.m. where the general projects in the 4-H auditorium are open to the public. The general projects will be on display during the entire fair.

The animal shows will start at at 2 p.m. July 8 with the rabbit show. The sheep show will kick off at 8 a.m. July 9 with the goat show beginning at 1 p.m. July 10 begins with a swine show at 8 a.m. and the poultry show will take place at 2 p.m. The beef show takes place at 8 a.m, on July 11, and the horse show will be on July 12 at 10 a.m. All animal shows will be at the 4-H show barn except for the horse show, which will be at the horse arena.

Other activities for the 4-H fair include 4-H Trivia and Ag Games from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 9 at the shelter house, the 4-H market on July 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the 4-H auditorium and the livestock auction following the 4-H market at 7 p.m. An evening program and awards ceremony will be on July 9 at 6 p.m. in the show barn.

4-H is open to children between 8-18 years old and there are multi-project and special interests 4-H clubs that they can join. For children between 4-7 years old, they can join a 4-H Cloverbud Club. Chatterton said that one does not have to be a “farm kid” to join 4-H.

The 4-H Fairgrounds is located at the U of I Extension office at 3022 W. Jackson St in Macomb. For more information about 4-H, contact Chatterton at (309) 837-3939.

