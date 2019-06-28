October 16, 1997 – June 25, 2019

Paige Arynn Aten, 21, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. A committal service and burial will follow in Aten Cemetery near Hidalgo at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Paige Aten Memorial Fund for her children. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home or can be taken directly to Cody Aten or Ashley McCaslin for the children’s benefit. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.

Paige was born October 16, 1997 in Olney to Cody Aten and Shawna Morgan.She attended Bethlehem New Light Church.

Paige is survived by two children, Gannon Ridge Aten and Aurora Jayde Aten; her father, Cody (Stephanie) Aten of Bridgeportl; her mother, Shawna Morgan of Olney; seven siblings, Dylan, Keegan, Caleb, Corbin, Baily, Taylor, and Rayce; paternal grandparents, Carl and Linda Aten; maternal grandparents, David and Ruth Morgan; paternal great-grandmother, Aleen Aten; one aunt, Ashley McCaslin: and three special cousins- Whitley, Bristol, and Piper.

She was preceded in death by one aunt, Brittany Aten.