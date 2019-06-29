Charles T. Bavery, 64, of Jackson and formerly of Lewistown, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

JACKSONVILLE-Charles T. Bavery, 64, of Jackson and formerly of Lewistown, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his residence.

Cremation will be accorded followed by private family committal services at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Ipava July 13 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the Bavery family. Condolences may be sent online at www.buchanancody.com