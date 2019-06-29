I had been out since well before daylight. The clouds were suggesting that there might be some rain as I lay in wait for the passing pheasant or quail.

I had been out since well before daylight. The clouds were suggesting that there might be some rain as I lay in wait for the passing pheasant or quail. If rain would begin to fall, I wasn’t worried, I was just a short distance from my rig and could get there rather quickly if need be.

But it was slow. Noting stirred in the tall grasses around me. The tiny opening in front of me stayed dormant, free of any grassland birds. Quail would call from time to time but seemed like miles away. One hundred yards away was a big brush pile where a rooster pheasant sat and called for a short time. He has been calling in this very spot for three days in a row now but gets no closer. The gnats are bad but seem to be petering out in the intensity scale. The morning has been tolerable.

I move on to another location a few miles away. Looking for whitetail fawns now. The sky is starting to break, and the light is starting to get better. Something inside of me is telling me to head back to where I had begun the morning. You know the feeling. This isn’t the first time that I’ve had these feelings tug at me. Most times I follow through because the urge is to strong, but on occasion I pass, only to ponder later what I might have missed by not acting on the urge. I better move.

Driving back now. Heading around a bend in the road and am surprised as to what I see. The urge to return was right. Standing in the middle of the road are the three Bald Eagle fledglings from the local nest. I quickly pull over and watch. They are not doing anything spectacular, just sitting there. It is still early in the morning so traffic at this time is nearly non-existent on this road. All is safe for now.

Two of the eagles fly off, except for the one you see in the photographs here. It stayed for a few minutes longer, just watching me. What a spectacular bird indeed! Soon it tired of the situation and flew off, joining the others in a nearby field.

What struck me as exciting about the whole ordeal was the fact that there were three healthy young eagles. Having three eagles born in the same nest is common but having all three survive is not all that common.

Bald Eagles will typically lay from one to three eggs, a day or so apart, and it is usually that third egg that becomes the outcast bird as it is the youngest and weakest in a nest where competition for food is fierce. Many times, they do not survive.

Now, the three young birds are all the same size, as big as the adults now, and it is impossible to declare who might have been the last born of this group. They will be full-fledged adults in four to five years and will then make nests of their own, right here in Illinois.

*** Many years ago I lived in northeast Iowa for a few years. At that time there were a few reports of bear sightings in that part of the state. I don’t recall if any of them were confirmed but if so, they were probably just wanderers from Minnesota or Wisconsin. But there was always talk about if and when Black bears would inhabit Iowa again. Well, it looks like that might have finally happened. This past Spring a turkey hunter shot some video of a bear near Decorah, Iowa. This particular bear has been seen around that same area for three years now and it is reported that they are now claiming the bear as a resident of Iowa, the first resident bear in 130 years. It however is not known if the bear is male or female.

This part of Iowa has had numerous reports of bear sightings over the last several years now, even a bear with cubs. It is not known if these bears were just passing through or if indeed, they, too, are residents of the state. Iowa has no regulations when it comes to bears and are asking the public to just let them be. No bear conflicts with humans has occurred so there is no need for any kind of human interference at this time.

I guess Illinois is similar, but with cougars. Over the years there have been several sightings of the big cats in the state. Some are legit, others not so much. Will Illinois ever declare the cougar as a resident of the state? If they ever would, I think there would have to be some really hard evidence and by that, I mean young. There would have to be documentation of a denning cougar with babies and I’m not sure if that is possible. Let’s say someone did find a denning cougar on their property, would they tell anyone? Would they think it a dangerous situation and take matters into their own hands? It’s hard to tell. I would hope that they would let someone know and then we could all take it from there.