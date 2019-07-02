Airport’s fly-in breakfast sees 2,500+ visitors for its 50th year

MACOMB — Aviators and airplane enthusiasts had a chance to get an up-close look at unique planes from across the midwest this Sunday while enjoying a volunteer-cooked breakfast of pancakes and sausage. For its 50th year, the annual fly-in pancake breakfast rocked the Macomb Municipal Airport with impressive turnouts.

According to board commissioner Matt McClure, the event has seen from 2,000 to 2,500 visitors in the past. McClure estimated that there were more than 2,500 visitors this year and attributed it to this year’s Heritage Days theme: aviation in McDonough County. McClure said more than 50 pilots flew in for this year’s breakfast.

In addition to airplane rides available for $40, a number of free airplane rides were raffled off to visitors wanting to get an aerial perspective of Macomb. McClure recalled that the free airplane rides have been done as long as he can remember.

“The way it works is that there are a handful of local businesses that donate money to pay for an airplane ride for that kid that’s standing in line going ‘Man, I would love to go for an airplane ride.’ And they put their name in the hat,” said McClure.

McClure added that there were a little more than 40 sponsored rides given out this year.

“It’s a cool experience for those families that are maybe like ‘Well, I don’t know if we’re going to go for an airplane ride. ....Well, I won one, so I’ll give it a try.’ “

The purpose of the fly-in breakfast is to not only to entertain and celebrate aviation, but to spread awareness about the Macomb Municipal Airport as well. McClure called the airport one of “Macomb’s best kept secrets” due to its attractiveness to businesses such as NTN Bower.

“[The airport] makes us more competitive when we’re trying to get new manufacturing and new businesses to come set up shop.in Macomb,” said McClure.

McClure, who has sponsored several of the airplane rides himself, fondly recalled that people would often come up to him in the street and thank him for the sponsored rides. In the past, McClure said that there are usually so many sponsored airplane rides available that pilots are giving out rides hours after the actual end of the event.

The charity did not end with sponsored airplane rides, however. There were a number of groups that volunteered their time to the event, including The Colchester Lions Club, who served up breakfast throughout the morning as they have for the past couple of years.

In addition, two local Boy Scout troops volunteered their time. One of the troops was responsible for helping direct parking traffic and to provide assistance to those who needed an extra hand with mobility. Another troop sold refreshments to help visitors combat the 90-degree heat, and to raise funds for their troop. Other organizations included the Civil Air Patrol, the Experimental Aircraft Association, and the Macomb RC Flyers.

Duane Sorrells, the Grand Marshal of this year’s Heritage Days parade, was an announcer this year. Among other announcements, he told guests about the airplanes that flew in.



