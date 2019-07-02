Pontiac mayor decides to step down.

Bob Russell waited until the end of Monday's Pontiac City Council meeting to announce that he was resigning his position as mayor of the Chief City.

For 10-plus years, Russell has served as mayor of Pontiac after an overwhelming victory in 2009. He took over for Scott McCoy, who did not run for a second term. Prior to serving as mayor, Russell served 17 years an alderman on the city council.

He had often remarked, usually in a seemingly joking manner, that he was ready to resign at any time.

Russell's resignation will officially take effect July 31. He said the city council has 60 days to find a replacement once his letter is notarized.

In making his announcement to the council, Russell read his resignation letter to the council at the end of the regularly scheduled meeting Monday night. The following is the letter he is submitting:

“I, Robert T. Russell, being the current Mayor of Pontiac, Illinois, do hereby submit notice of my resignation from the elected position of Mayor of Pontiac. My resignation will become effective on July 31, 2019.

“Having served a Mayor of the City of Pontiac for the last 10 plus years has been an unbelievably wonderful experience that I will never forget. I have been blessed during that time to work with a dedicated team of people who love the City of Pontiac and who go above the normal call of duty to make Pontiac a great place to live and a great place to visit.

“During my time as Mayor I have seen new business development in our City, as well as the expansion of several existing businesses. I have watched our empty downtown buildings be renovated and now occupied with quality stores that attract shoppers from many surrounding towns and cities.

“I have witnessed the development of the Route 66 tourist phenomena that brings people from around the world to Pontiac on a daily basis.

“During my years as Mayor, I have worked with all the department heads and all of them have been nothing but professional in their goal to help improve the City.

“Having served as a City Councilman and as Mayor for a total of over 27 years, I have had the privilege to work with other Mayors and Council Persons who want nothing but the best for the City and its residents.

“At the last Mayoral election a little over two years ago, I was in hopes that someone else would have stepped forward to run for Mayor as I had planned to retire from the position at the time. When no one did, at the last minute, I agreed to continue as Mayor, but I told the City Council members and staff that I didn't believe that I would be able to fulfill the complete 4 year term.

“With that being said, and nearing the age of 72, I am at a point in my life where I need to step down from the position of Mayor.

“As time allows, I am hopeful that I can continue to be involved in the City as a volunteer in any way that I might be needed.

“I have met so many wonderful people in the last 27 years and I will miss the day to day involvement with them.

“I want to thank all of the people who have supported me in any way over those years.”



Russell will be leaving his position as work begins on the development of a major project near I-55 with Wally's Commerce Center preparing to build a facility.