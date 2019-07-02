With apologies to Dr Seuss
Oh, what I have seen as CEO.
What began in 1996 is to end in 2019, with 23 years and lots fun in
between
Students and budgets and HLC,
The problems all gone that I can see
Faculty, staff, and colleagues together,
decisions and progress made in all kinds of weather
Great Boards and Professors and Presidents, Made all problems leave
and got went
CFO's and business officers they keep talking
as budgets and numbers they're stalkin'
HR and search panels interview personnel, And choose wisely so that
everyone does well
With IT's computers, and websites a workin',
everyone is happy and perkin'
And Student services and counselors make life so easy
So that students' life choices become so easy peezey
Workforce training is the best of the best,
As IECC fills all the companies' requests
Board secretary Hillis from start to year forty six Now Smith is developing her own writing sticks
Because all pushed and guided to make me do better,
the District's grade is now the "A" letter
With Four colleges, strong as strong as can be
Now is the time to be going for me.
Each of you made this district so swell,
Continue on, but for me it's---Farewell!
Terry L Bruce CEO
Illinois Eastern Community Colleges
Frontier
Lincoln Trail
Olney Central
Wabash Valley
233 E Chestnut St Olney IL 62450
618 393 2982
Terry Bruce Says Farewell
With apologies to Dr Seuss