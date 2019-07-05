Marc Dennis Butler, of Canton, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at Graham Hospital in Canton at 2:57 a.m. on July 3 after a short, difficult battle with cancer.

CANTON-Marc Dennis Butler, of Canton, formerly of Lewistown, passed away at Graham Hospital in Canton at 2:57 a.m. on July 3 after a short, difficult battle with cancer. He was probably the nicest man you’ve ever met, and if you weren’t lucky enough to know him, you missed out. He was kind, patient and generous and had the biggest heart. At 6’4”, he truly was a gentle giant. His life’s greatest passion was farming and he took after his dad in taking up woodworking in retirement. He loved his family and would have done anything for the countless friends he made growing up and working in Lewistown all his 67 years.

Marc was born Dec. 3, 1951 to Homer Davis and Phyllis Lee (Ashby) Butler of Lewistown. He was preceded in death by both parents. Survivors include his wife Judith Ann of Canton; his daughter, Elizabeth Ellen of Portland, Oregon (from his first marriage to Carol Lynn Webb); one brother, John (Kathy) Butler of Lewistown; and two sisters, Pam (Gordon) Ford of Round Rock, Texas, and Mary Ellen “Mimi” Butler of Battlefield, Missouri. He had two stepsons, Cory and Jeff (Tabatha) Hart of Canton; and four step-grandchildren, Reece, Hannah, Ian and Zoe Hart. Also surviving are three nieces, Jill Jones (Jeff), Jenny Mikan (Jay) and Gretchen Bice (Brent) of Texas; and two nephews, Jared (Jamie) and Ben (Justine) Butler, both of Lewistown.

Marc was a member of the Lewistown United Methodist Church; he first joined Lewistown Masonic Lodge AF&AM 104 then was a member of several other lodges throughout his life. He was also a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau. He farmed for 15 years then after retirement helped his brother John on his farm. He worked at International Harvester then CIC in Canton and, for most of his career, Fulton FS in Lewistown. It’s been said he was the best gas man FS will ever have. He took great care of his many faithful customers, as he always took care and great heart with his family and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown with Reverend Shane Smith officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ASPCA. To view Marc’s life tribute video or to send online condolences visit www.henrylange.com.