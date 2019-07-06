MACOMB — On Thursday, Macomb residents and visitors celebrated Independence Day with some fireworks and live music in Western Illinois University's Q Lot.

The evening started out at 5:30 p.m. with a small gathering of about 30 music lovers around the stage near the food trucks. The Macomb Municipal Band started the music festivities with its own one-hour set, which ended with “The Star-Spangled Banner."

The King Graffiti Band, a local band started by the late Bryce Dexter, played a two-hour set starting at 7 p.m. with classic hits from the Rolling Stones, Three Dog Night and other classic rock artists. In honor of their start as an Elvis tribute band, they played some Elvis hits as well.

As the evening progressed, more participants slowly trickled into the wide open lot, with some seeking spaces where they could hold their own private festivities. Many had brought their own grills. Barbecue smoke and the scent of grilling hamburgers and other items was commonplace.

For those who came hungry but hadn’t brought their own grill, Hy-Vee and Big Boss Truck sold food for patrons. Hy-Vee sold items they had grilled and Big Boss Truck sold pulled pork, loaded cheese fries, brisket, catfish sandwiches and other items they cooked on site.

The fireworks celebration was delayed well past the planned start time of 9 p.m. In the meantime, families could be seen playing with bubbles and setting off their own sparklers and other fireworks. Smoke, bubbles and children’s delighted exclamations drifted in the air while the sky gradually grew darker. The lot, which had started the evening mostly empty, began filling up quickly after 9 p.m.

The firework show began from Vince Grady Field at approximately 9:30 p.m. and lasted about 20 minutes. Children nearby could be heard guessing at whether the next firework to explode would be larger, or smaller than the last. They then began guessing what color the next firework would be.

The final set of fireworks came in red, white and blue in a fountain-like spray, with a larger one blooming overhead with a loud ‘boom.’ Onlookers clapped, and could be heard saying they wished for more.



— Michelle Langhout, Voice Editor, also contributed to this report. Email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com for comments or questions on this article.