MACOMB — Cynthia Ni of Macomb Senior High School has been awarded a Comcast Leaders and Achievers scholarship.

Cynthia is one of 72 regional recipients of the scholarship this year. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship for undergraduate education-related expenses.

Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded $192,000 in 2019-2020 “Leaders and Achievers” scholarships to 72 students in its Greater Chicago Region, which includes Central and Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

“Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are not only committed to academic excellence, they understand the importance of service and volunteerism and are leaders in their communities,” said John Crowley, Comcast’s regional senior vice president. “We’re honored to recognize their achievements and proud to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Comcast recognized scholarship recipients recently at a special event at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. Four recipients in attendance received $3,000 Comcast Founders Scholarships, in addition to their Leaders and Achievers scholarships. The Founders Scholarships are named in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Comcast Corporation’s Founder and Chairman Emeritus.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.



— Submitted by Amanda Vallejo, Director of Public Relations, Comcast Greater Chicago Region