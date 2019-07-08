Graham Hospital School of Nursing has released the names of those students named to the Spring Honor Roll.
CANTON-Graham Hospital School of Nursing has released the names of those students named to the Spring Honor Roll.
The Director’s Academic Honors includes the name of students who have achieved distinction at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a grade point average of 3.50 to 4.00 for the semester. The student named to this honor for Spring 2019 is:
Junior:
Hannah Monroe, Lewistown
The Nursing Honor Roll includes the names of students who have achieved academically at Graham Hospital School of Nursing with a semester grade point average of 3.00 to 3.49.
The students named to this honor for Spring 2019 are:
Seniors:
Tristen Adkins, Canton
Madison Bucher, Astoria
Suzanne Domenighini, Pekin
Taylor Karr, Clinton
Juniors:
Leah Arnett, Canton
Taylor Mineo, Havana
Emily Williamson, Canton
Freshmen:
Jessica Gravitt, Lewistown
Kayleigh Kemper, Canton
Brittany Passmore, Farmington
Alicia Romine, Canton
Congratulations to all!